Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc
215 W Kapp St
Dobson, NC 27017
(336) 386-8742
Jimmy Coalson Obituary

WINSTON-SALEM — Mr. Jimmy Gray Coalson, age 65, of Winston-Salem, died at his home on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born in Surry County, on April 16, 1954, to the late Clifford Decosta Coalson and the late Susie Puckett Coalson. He was a member of Central View Missionary Baptist Church and a retired salesman. Surviving is his daughter Carrie Utt of Winston-Salem; son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Karen Coalson of Mount Airy; grandson Samuel Coalson; brother and sister-in-law Mac and Ethel Coalson of Dobson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Rowe Coalson; two sisters, Geneva Nixon and Ruth Hamlin; and one brother, Mitchell Coalson. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6 at Central View Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Dr. Rick Jackson will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from May 4 to May 5, 2019
