CANA, Va. — Rev. Jimmy Dexter Felts, age 78, of Cana, Virginia, departed from this life to his heavenly home on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born in Mount Airy on Oct. 22, 1940, to the late Franklin Benjamin and Josie Culler Felts. He married Lucy Lee Barker and for over 59 years she has remained his sweetheart. At the age of 33 he received Christ as his savior, was called by God to minister his ward and for forty-one years he dedicated his life to serving God faithfully as the pastor of Trinity Faith Community Church in Cana. He is survived by his wife, Lucy; a grandson, Kevin Lee Humphries; great-grandchildren, Austin Cagel, Daniel Lee Humphries and Emily Grace Woods; sisters, Christine Sawyers, Verdine Puckett and Jo Ann Cassell (Rev. Mac Cassell); brother, Douglas Felts and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Lee Humphries Jones; granddaughter, Kellie DeAnna Humphries; sisters, Octavia Felts White and Barbara Felts Freeman. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, at 2 p.m. in the Moody-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, Dobson, with the Rev. Gary Sawyers and Justin Shane Barber officiating. Burial will follow in the Dobson Town Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. the day of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.