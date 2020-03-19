Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Lynch Obituary

PINNACLE — Jimmy Richard Lynch, 81, of Pinnacle, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 5, 1939 to James and Elsie Smith Lynch. He and his wife, Anna Faye, founded Jimmy R. Lynch and Sons Inc. in 1967; they built it from the ground up, "with the help of God," as Jimmy would say, to the successful company it is today. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 61 years, Anna Faye Parries Lynch; two sons, James Richard "Rick" (Rebecca) Lynch, Mark Kevin (Roxanne) Lynch; two sisters, Magaline Lynch Hiatt and Katie Lynch Lawson; four grandchildren, James Daniel (Erin) Lynch, Devin Richard (Brooke) Lynch, Ryan Coty Lynch, Shayon Renee Lynch; and five great-grandchildren, Layla Antoinette Lynch, Ezekiel Maximus Lynch, Anna Faye Elizabeth Lynch, James Adler Lynch and Stella Grace Lynch. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Anthony Waine Lynch; a daughter, Debra Shayon Lynch; five brothers, James Romie Lynch, Millard Eugene Lynch, Brockley Garfield Lynch, William Powell Lynch and Billy Gray Lynch. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Jimmy R. Lynch and Sons, Inc. 316 S. Academy St., Pilot Mountain (Shop behind the new office) with a funeral service immediately following visitation. Dr. Joel Stephens will be officiating. A private family interment will be held afterwards. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Lynch family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -