PINNACLE — Jimmy Richard Lynch, 81, of Pinnacle, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 5, 1939 to James and Elsie Smith Lynch. He and his wife, Anna Faye, founded Jimmy R. Lynch and Sons Inc. in 1967; they built it from the ground up, "with the help of God," as Jimmy would say, to the successful company it is today. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 61 years, Anna Faye Parries Lynch; two sons, James Richard "Rick" (Rebecca) Lynch, Mark Kevin (Roxanne) Lynch; two sisters, Magaline Lynch Hiatt and Katie Lynch Lawson; four grandchildren, James Daniel (Erin) Lynch, Devin Richard (Brooke) Lynch, Ryan Coty Lynch, Shayon Renee Lynch; and five great-grandchildren, Layla Antoinette Lynch, Ezekiel Maximus Lynch, Anna Faye Elizabeth Lynch, James Adler Lynch and Stella Grace Lynch. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Anthony Waine Lynch; a daughter, Debra Shayon Lynch; five brothers, James Romie Lynch, Millard Eugene Lynch, Brockley Garfield Lynch, William Powell Lynch and Billy Gray Lynch. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Jimmy R. Lynch and Sons, Inc. 316 S. Academy St., Pilot Mountain (Shop behind the new office) with a funeral service immediately following visitation. Dr. Joel Stephens will be officiating. A private family interment will be held afterwards. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Lynch family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020