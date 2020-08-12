1/1
Jimmy Miller
Our Dad, Jimmy Wayne Miller, arrived at his heavenly residence on August 10, 2020, in the early evening. He was greeted by his parents, George and Effie Miller, and a grandson, Tripp Miller. Born in High Point on Feb. 1, 1933, he moved with his family to Surry County at an early age. Daddy served his country in the army at the end of the Korean War. After his tour of duty, he returned to the states and met and married our mother, Mildred Tolbert Miller, with whom he shared 65 years of married life. They established their home and were blessed with three children, Patti Fulk (married to Dale), Beth Burton and "Bo" Miller (married to Marisa). He was a loving grandfather to Andrew Fulk (Jenna), Mary Margaret Miller (Cameron), Sara Burton, Jacob Fulk, Tripp Miller and Katie Miller. Step-grandchildren are Sara, Maegan and Jake; a very special sister-in-law, Kay Hull; and two surviving sisters, Geraldine Wagoner (William) and Peggy White. We will miss him greatly and hold sweet memories of him in our hearts. Daddy lived a life of service both public and private. He served as a Surry County Commissioner for 28 years and also served with the Mount Airy Jaycees and the Franklin Youth Foundation. Dad loved the people of Surry regardless of politics, race or creed. He was instrumental in the creation of the ballfields at Franklin, helped design and develop Fisher River Park and led the Jaycees as they began the first Autumn Leaves Festival. In 2017, he was inducted into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame Ring of Honor in tribute to his Little League coaching and support of youth and sports programs in Surry County. Our family would like to thank his loving caregiver, Iva, Mountain Valley Hospice and the many family and friends who shared their love and support throughout Dad's declining health. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
