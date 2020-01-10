|
Rev. Jimmy Lee Slate, age 79, of Mount Airy, went to his heavenly home on Jan. 9, 2020. Rev. Slate was born in Surry County on Feb. 6, 1940. He proudly served our country in the United States Marines and faithfully served his Lord and congregation at Woodland Baptist Church for more than 32 years. Prior to receiving his call to preach, he worked for many years as an electrician at Inman Electric. He was also a devoted husband, father, grandfather and dear friend to so many. His kindness and loving manner will be forever cherished by his dear wife, Joanne Watson Slate; a daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Keith Bennett; sons and daughters-in-law, Joey and Stephanie Slate and Dusty and Ann Slate; his precious grandchildren, Haylee Bennett, Barrett Slate, Natalie Slate, Paxton Slate, and Phinn Slate; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clayton and Linda Smith, Jerry and Misty Slate, Teddy and Barbara Slate, and Sandy Slate; a special niece and her husband, Donna and Marty Brannock and their girls Angela and Candice; many more special nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends, and his special pet and companion, Sara. Rev. Slate was preceded in death by his father, Claude Slate; his mother and step-father, Irene and Eugene Smith; and a sister, Trudy Hiatt Slate. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, at Woodland Baptist Church by Rev. Rayton Puckett, Rev. Bill Watson and Rev. Pete King. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church at 331 Highland Dr., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020