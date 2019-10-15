Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
WESTFIELD — Mrs. Jo Ann Rogers Padgett, age 82, of Westfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Surry County on April 3, 1937, to the late Ralph Rogers and Clidie Jessup Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Padgett Sr.; a daughter, Joanie Padgett; one brother, Kenneth Rogers; and a sister-in-law, Alma Rogers. Jo Ann loved gardening, working with her flowers, and spending time with her special grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Stephen Marshall of Pinnacle; a son and daughter-in-law, James E. Padgett Jr. and Pam Padgett of Pilot Mountain; two special grandchildren, Brad Marshall and wife, Amanda, Stephanie Brown; three special great-grandchildren, Eden Marshall, Mallory Brown, Montgomery Brown; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Burke and Carol Rogers of Westfield, Gordon and Ann Rogers of Westfield, Billy Rogers of Walkertown, Virginia Rogers of Westfield; special friends, Teresa Jefferson and Lovis Beasley; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. at Collinstown Presbyterian Church with Brad Marshall, Pastor Ricky Rogers, and Pastor David Connell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Memorials may be made to Collinstown Presbyterian Church c/o David Williams, 1279 Gray Circle Rd., Westfield, NC 27053.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
