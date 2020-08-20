1/
Jo Anne Brannock
CLEMMONS — Jo Anne Woodie Brannock (Grammy), 84, of Clemmons, formerly of Mount Airy, passed away Aug. 19, at the Hospice of Wilmington. Jo Anne was born April 28, 1936, in her grandfather's home in Ashe County, the second of four daughters born to the late William and Danford Woodie. She served the Surry County community for 30 years as a nurse with the Surry County Health Department. Upon retirement, she moved to Clemmons to be near her daughter and two of her grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter, Kim Swaim (Barry Swaim), of Wilmington, formerly of Clemmons, and a son, Marc Brannock (Carol Burns), of Chevy Chase, Maryland. She is also survived by four granddaughters, Kelly Prince (Ben Prince) of Mount Vernon, Virginia, Katie Brannock of Brooklyn, New York, Madeline Swaim of Charlotte, and Meredith Swaim of Wilmington, and two great-grandsons, Connor and Silas Prince of Mount Vernon, VA. Two sisters survive her, Carolyn Parker and Sylvia Chilton (Robert Chilton), of Mount Airy, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her third sister, Patricia "Sis" Smith of Charlotte predeceased her, as did her husband, George Brannock of Mount Airy. Finally, she is survived by the fond memories of her kindness to her family, friends and public health clients. Respecting the current limitations on public gatherings, a memorial service will be held for Jo Anne after the COVID crisis is past. No formal visitation will be held. As a dedicated public health nurse, she would not want anyone to be at risk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or any local charity of Ashe or Surry County.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
