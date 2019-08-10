|
|
Mr. Joseph Lynn Dellinger, age 68, of Mount Airy passed away at his home on Aug. 8, 2019. He was born in Surry County, July 25, 1951, the son of the late Raymond and Connie Kidd Dellinger. Mr. Dellinger graduated from Surry Central High School. He was retired from Rite Aid Corporation, and after his retirement he enjoyed his time on Main Street Mount Airy collecting books, records and memorabilia. Mr. Dellinger was a veteran of the United States Army. Surviving is one sister, Mrs. Lydia D. Dameron; one nephew, Demian Dellinger; one great-niece, Shauna-Madita Reichl. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Allan Dameron. Funeral services will be held Friday Aug. 16, at noon at Moody Funeral Home Chapel of Mount Airy with Dr. Neil Routh officiating. Interment will follow in God's Acre with grave rites conducted by VFW Memorial Honor Guard Pilot Mountain Post 9436 & Mount Airy Post 2019. The Dellinger family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, 285 Pine Ridge Trail, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Moody Funeral Home of Mount Airy is serving the Dellinger family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019