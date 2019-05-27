Home

Joe Pruitt Obituary

Joe Horace Pruitt, age 79, of Pinnacle, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 30, 1939, to Theodore Pruitt and Minnie Fulk Pruitt. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 29 at 2 p.m. at Brown Mountain Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Carter officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the family.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 27 to May 28, 2019
