Joel "Joe" Walter Simmons, 98, of Mount Airy, passed away on April 22, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born in Surry County in Pilot Mountain to the late Joel Arthur and Stella Mae Ray Simmons. He was an Army veteran of World War II and retired from Simmons Nissan. After his retirement, he enjoyed driving cars for various dealerships in the area. He was able to live independently until suffering a hip fracture in February. He was a faithful member of the Dobson Church of Christ. Surviving him is his only child, a daughter, Linda and Gerald Spates of Farmville, Virginia. He was affectionately called "Pa Joe" by his grandchildren. His two granddaughters, Julie and John Adams of Farmville, Virginia, and Courtney and Dr. Ray Stephens of Midlothian, Virginia.; his three great-grandsons, Taylor Adams, Christian Adams and Max Tharpe; and several nieces and nephews. Also, a very special friend, Inez Cox. Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his parents, his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Mary Lowry Simmons; three brothers, Ray Simmons, Tommy Simmons, Jack Simmons and his sister, Ava Flinchum. A special thanks to the second floor Surgical Unit nurses and staff at Northern Regional Hospital and also, the fourth floor nurses and staff, the nurses and staff at Surry Community Health and Rehab, Twelve Oaks, and Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. A special thanks to his wonderful and caring neighbors, Barbara and Brian Carpenter. In their sincerest desire to protect others and maintain recommended restrictions due to COVID-19 threat, the family will have a private graveside service at Oakdale Cemetery with Brother Ralph Sproles officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dobson Church of Christ, 165 Dobson Church of Christ Road, Dobson, NC 27017 or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020