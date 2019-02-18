PINNACLE — John Henry Cain, 72, of Pinnacle, was tragically taken from the people he knew and loved and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. He was born on Sept. 21, 1946, to George Ellis and Margie Barnes Cain. His parents taught him the importance of honesty, integrity, perseverance and hard work. John grew up farming with his parents and then joined the United States Army and served a four-year term. John returned from the service and began his career as an auto mechanic which he excelled at, owning his own business. He opened Cain's Garage in an old gas station /service center on Shoals Road. He earned the reputation as a skilled, honest and trustworthy mechanic. He worked many long hours on vehicles and became known as one of the best mechanics in the business. John would fix and repair vehicles for people all around and became friends with all his customers. Soon thereafter, he was able to build his own garage and expanded his business. Customers from Shoals, Surry County and the surrounding area took their cars to John for his expertise. John was known for his kind heart and generosity. He did anything he could to help everyone that he knew and met. John gave to the community, supporting several causes and was always there to help. As a member of the Shoals Ruritan Club and Pinnacle View Baptist Church, he continued to serve his community. He was a pillar of the Shoals community that will be forever missed but never forgotten. He loved his family and friends more than most people can comprehend. They were everything to him. John is survived by his brother, John Ellis (Red) Cain; nephew, Ricky Cain; and niece Margie Ree Ader. John was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Ellis and Margie Cain; wife, Mary Frances Cain; brothers, C.W. Cain and Joe Bill Cain; and sister, Frances Rodgers. A funeral service will be held at Pinnacle View Baptist Church on Feb. 20, at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Ron Chamblin officiating. The family will receive family and friends on Feb. 20, at Pinnacle View Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Pinnacle View Baptist Church Cemetery. The NC National Honor Guard, the Mount Airy VFW Post 2019 and the Pilot Mountain VFW Post 9436 will provide full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pinnacle View Baptist Church or Pinnacle View Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Cain family.