Mr. John Angelo Halgash, age 63, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital. Mr. Halgash was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, on August 8, 1956, to Raymond Francis and Virginia Mae Delorso Halgash. John was a loving husband and a kind-hearted guy. John loved The Beatles and playing his guitar. He retired from L.S. Starrett after 17 years and was employed with Axis Stone Dimensional. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are his wife, Debra Matsick Halgash; a daughter, Carly; grandson, Alexander; brothers, Joe Halgash, Frank Halgash, and Robert Halgash. In addition to his parents, Mr. Halgash was preceded in death by brothers James and Raymond Halgash. All services for Mr. Halgash were private. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
