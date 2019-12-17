|
Mr. John Michael "Mike" Hardy, 54, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Duke Medical Center in Durham. Michael was born in Surry County on Oct. 31, 1965, to John and Bonnie Hardy. Michael worked with Pro-Ag Distributors for many years and later as a Pro Salesman for Mount Airy Toyota. Michael was of the Baptist faith and was a loving husband, daddy, son, and brother-in-law. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anne Boroughs Hardy; daughter, Megan Hardy; son, John Hardy; his mother and father, John and Bonnie Hardy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Sarah Boroughs; two special family members, Jesse Helms and Carson Burleson; and countless friends. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with Rev. Dennis Bledsoe and Pastor Scott Coleson officiating. Burial will follow at Little Mountain Baptist Church. The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday night at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy from 6-8 p.m. The family would like to express special thanks to the nurses, staff, and doctors at Forsyth Hospital, Duke Medical Center, and the Adult Bone Marrow Clinic. Flowers will be accepted or memorials made to Be the Match.org. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019