Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Fellowship Church,
5101 Ararat Highway,
Ararat, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hollingsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hollingsworth


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Hollingsworth Obituary

ARARAT, Va. — Mr. John Pendleton Hollingsworth (Penny), lovingly known as "Cap," 86, of Ararat, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. John was born Dec. 1, 1932, in Surry County, to the late John and Rena Pendleton Hollingsworth. Cap attended Mount Airy High School, graduated from Oak Ridge Military Academy with an associate degree, and served in the Korean War. He then began his career at the North Carolina Department of Transportation, retiring in 1990 as an assistant resident engineer and joined Applied Polymerics as their licensed contractor. Cap was one of a kind, who enjoyed living life to the fullest. His contagious laughter, sense of humor, and positive, gregarious spirit entertained and touched people's lives in a way that he will never be forgotten. Left to cherish his memories are his partner of 20 years, Janet Epperson; his sons, Chris Hollingsworth and Clark Hollingworth; his stepson and daughter-in-law, Frank and Alisun Boldrini; his stepdaughter, Holly Schneider; his grandsons, Austin Hollingsworth, Caleb France, Zack Smith, and Michael Boldrini; his sister and brother-in-law, Serena and Lloyd Fox; his nephews, John Fox, Trenton Fox, and Billy Fox; his special friend, Mary Branch; and his four-legged boy, Bandit. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his precious daughter, Carrie Pendleton Hollingsworth. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Fellowship Church, 5101 Ararat Highway, Ararat, Virginia, with the Rev. Monte Mitchell and Dr. Jon Cawley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dan River Park, P.O. Box 35, Ararat, VA 24053; or The Fellowship Church, 5101 Ararat Highway, Ararat, VA 24053. The family would like to express a special and sincere thank you to his in-home caregiver, Summer Ward, and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for their love, passion, and dedication. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now