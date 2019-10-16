|
Mr. John Hylton, 51, of Mount Airy, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. He was born on March 2, 1968, to John S. and Belva D. Hylton. Mr. Hylton will surely be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents Mr. Hylton is survived by a sister, Michelle Goodson; brother, Mark Hylton; nephew, Richard Goodson; and a great-nephew, Riley Goodson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church with services conducted by Rev. Dean Eaton. The family will greet friends after the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019