|
|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — John Roy Bullington Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Oct. 21, 1927, he was the son of John Roy Sr. and Nonnie Fulk Bullington in Surry County. He leaves behind to cherish a full life of memories his daughters, Anne Bullington Beall, Mary Jo Bullington (Marvin) Reynolds, Sheri Bullington Fields and Mickey Fields; son, John Roy Bullington III; four grandchildren and spouses, Alison (Michael) Lawson, Jason Reynolds, Lisa (Dean) Bowman, Hallie Fields and Michael Higgins; several great-grandchildren; four brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles "Punk" and Sarah Smith, Norman and Kathleen Smith; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Nita Jo Smith Bullington; one brother, Jack Bullington, and three sisters, Susie Bullington, Ann B. Williams, and Betty Bullington. John Roy was the original owner of the "Squeeze Box," the start to his cooking legacy. He cherished his customers at the 'Squeeze Box," Surry Drug Fountain and Pilot Knob Country Club Grill and was well-known for remembering customers' favorite orders and feeding them well. Not only did he enjoy feeding his customers, he loved feeding his little feathered friends and watching them. A very community-minded individual, he was the oldest living fire and police commissioner in Pilot Mountain and the oldest living member of the American Legion Post #0142 in Pilot Mountain. His absence will be deeply felt by many. A memorial service with full military honors will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, at noon at the Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel. Gary Bell will be officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Bullington family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020