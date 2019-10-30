|
Mr. John Henry Smith, 67, of Mount Airy, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Moody Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019