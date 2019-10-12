|
Mr. John David "Johnny" Carpenter, 64, of Mount Airy, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 12, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Carpenter was born August 12, 1955, in Surry County, one of four children born to the late Luther Lee and Betty Marie Atkins Carpenter. Johnny retired as a supervisor from The L.S. Starrett Company after many years of service. He tirelessly served his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a faithful member of Community Baptist Church. Through the years, Johnny volunteered countless hours as president of the White Plains Youth Association and a commissioner of the Surry County Little League. He will be greatly missed by his family, church family, many friends, and neighbors, but his gentle spirit and strong work ethic will always be remembered. Most importantly, he was a devoted husband, a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, and a proud fan of Duke basketball. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet Lynn "Jan" Riggs Carpenter of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Neal Horton of Mount Airy; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Savannah Carpenter of Mount Airy; three adored grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Bryson Horton, Amelia Horton, and Kennedy Carpenter, all of Mount Airy; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Dewey and Clair Carpenter and Patty S. Carpenter, all of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Carpenter was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Carpenter Bean; a brother, Roger Glenn Carpenter; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bobby Lee and Dorothy Johnson Riggs. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bradley L. Quesinberry, the Rev. Ricky Thomas, the Rev. Kenneth Jessup, Dr. Joey Jessup, and the Rev. Sammy Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, where his body will remain until carried to the church to lie in state 30 minutes before the funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019