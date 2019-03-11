|
DOBSON — Mr. Johnny Lyn "JJ" Hardy Jr., age 32, died March 9, 2019, at the Wake Forest University Medical Center. A funeral service will be held t 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson. Burial will follow in the Hardy Family Cemetery on Racing Hollow Lane Dobson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at Moody-Davis Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of his service at 2 p.m.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
