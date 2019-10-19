|
Mr. Johnny Russell Hensley, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hensley was born in Surry County on March 24, 1949, to the late John Francis and Grace Bowman Hensley. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Patsy Bowman Hensley; a daughter, Sherri Brannock Harriman; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Sonyia Brannock; grandson, Tristen Brannock and his significant other, Ashlyn Parker; a great-grandson, Teigan Michael Brannock; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Christine Barker, and Ann and Mack Pell; several nieces and nephew; and a special friend, Franklin Dollyhite. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hensley was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Elaine Hensley; three sisters, Annis Wilson, Lucille Mickles, and Mary Kay Hensley; brother, Billy Thomas Hensley; and a son-in-law, Garry Harriman. Graveside services will be held on Monday afternoon, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. in the New Venture Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Easter and Brother Dewayne Sands officiating. There will not be any formal visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019