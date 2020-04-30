ELKIN — Jonathan Neal Brame, 44, died unexpectedly at his home in Elkin. Jonathan graduated from Surry Central High School in Dobson in 1994. He attended East Carolina University where he studied construction management. He earned a degree in construction at Surry Community College. Following graduation, he worked locally as a builder. He was a talented, hard-working carpenter and was known for the quality of his work. In addition to excelling in his work, Jonathan enjoyed an array of hobbies and activities: hunting, spending time with his family and friends, kayaking, fishing, gardening, playing ball in the yard, and simply observing nature when at the New River. He had a keen wit and a sharp eye for spotting eagles, otters, beavers, deer, and other wildlife. Jonathan was a devoted father who enjoyed watching his girls participate in sports, and always enjoyed Bree and Macee and extended family each summer at Holden Beach. Jonathan is survived by his parents, John and Patti Brame, his daughters Bree and Macee, who were the light of his life, his brothers Michael and David Brame (Nicki), his ex-wife, friend and mother of his children Carla Brame, special nephews Gavin and Cole Brame, and Luke Hinson, and niece Hope Hinson, and special friends Jillian Scott and her family, as well as numerous life-time friends who have been so supportive and whom the family greatly appreciates. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Jonathan's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made for Bree and Macee's education fund in care of: State Employees' Credit Union, P.O. Box 1005 Dobson, North Carolina 27017.



