Jonathan Blair Dalton, 49, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, with his loving family by his side. Jonathan was born in Mount Airy. Jonathan graduated from East Surry High School, Pilot Mountain, and graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in Finance from Western Carolina University where he was a member of the Theta XI Fraternity. Jonathan was a Senior Audit Manager for Sunbelt Rentals for over 22 years. Jonathan was a member of the First Baptist Church, Pilot Mountain. He loved music, playing his guitar and cooking. Jonathan was quite a "jokester" and loved to pull jokes on family and friends. He will truly be missed by so many. Jonathan is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Allison "Alli" Hilling Dalton; son, Alec McDaniel and his girlfriend, Elizabeth England (Gastonia); parents, John R. Dalton, Jr. and Brenda Blair Dalton (Pilot Mountain); sister, Elizabeth Dalton Rush and her husband Gil and their son, Judson Dalton Rush (Lexington); mother-in-law, Judy Huston (Locust); special aunt, Linda B. Hardy and husband Jack (Elizabeth City); special uncle, Junior Bledsoe (Mount Airy); great aunt, Alma B. Coleman (Mount Airy); great uncle, Troy L. Payne, Sr. (Mount Airy) and many special cousins and friends. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at First Baptist Church, 316 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at First Baptist Church, Pilot Mountain, with Rev. Gene Sherrill and Rev. Andy Hughes officiating. Inurnment will be private and at a later date. A celebration of life service will be held in Gastonia at a later date. Jonathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Robert Dalton, Sr. (Pilot Mountain) and Mallie Rhumell Dalton (Pinnacle); maternal grandparents, Calvin Coolidge Blair and Ruby Blair Ward (Mount Airy); step-grandfather, Austin L. Ward (Mount Airy); special aunt, Carole Blair Bledsoe (Mount Airy). Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 818, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or Carole B. Bledsoe Educator Scholarship, c/o Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at: www.howellfuneralservices.com. Howell Funeral Services and Crematory, 615 E. 52 Bypass, Pilot Mountain, is serving the Dalton family in Pilot Mountain.