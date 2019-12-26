Home

More Obituaries for Joseph Birkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Birkner

Joseph Birkner Obituary

LAKELAND, Fla. — Joseph M. Birkner passed away Dec. 23, 2019. Joe was born in Belleville, Illinois, on March 27, 1953, to the late Vincent and June Birkner. He moved to Lakeland as a child. He worked in multiple states as an industrial project manager. He was an avid golfer, Florida Gators fan and a man of service to others. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Phillips Birkner; son, Britt (Lindsay) Birkner; grandchildren, Addison and Zane; daughter, Kayla (Bryan) Hayes; brother, John (Kristy) Birkner; and sister, Mary (Greg) Rieger. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 28, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers donation will be accepted at Wilsonhouserecovery.org or Viste.org.

Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
