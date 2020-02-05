|
CHARLOTTE — It is with great sadness for our family, but with much joy, love and peace for our son Joseph "Buxton" Fowler, that we share with you the passing of our first born and much loved son and brother. Buxton took his life during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Buxton bravely fought a lifelong battle with depression, bipolar, and mental illness. Earlier this year Buxton courageously made a Facebook post about his battle, helping many, many people. There is no way of knowing the number of lives Buxton touched in a positive, helpful way. Many people have reached out to us, thanking Buxton for his post, which started many conversations that needed to be had. Buxton fought so hard for so very long. Buxton had a large number of severe concussions during his lifetime. We feel strongly that the concussions were a contributing factor in Buxton taking his life. We believe that it compounded and exaggerated his bipolar disorder. Buxton, 26 years old, of Charlotte, and formerly of Salisbury, was born June 1, 1993, in Tullahoma, Tennessee, to Joseph Ralph "Joe" Fowler III and Susan Dameron Fowler. He was a 2011 graduate of East Rowan High School and attended Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to further his education. His favorite teachers were Rhett Teems and Roland Fowler. Buxton had a brilliant mind and was a gifted athlete, staying active with wrestling, soccer and weightlifting. He was sidelined by his concussions but always gave his all. Buxton was always one to look out for the underdog and would always come to their defense. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Salisbury and was previously a member of First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma. He was employed as a crane operator with Steel Fab in Charlotte. Buxton was a giant of a man, physically, spiritually and in his heart. He stood 6'4". Buxton was so handsome! He had his picture taken by professional photographers several times. Buxton loved motorcycles and was an excellent driver. He also loved weightlifting and spending time at the lake with friends. Most of all Buxton loved his family and had a strong faith in God. He gave all that he had to people in need. Buxton epitomized the words "Southern Gentleman" with his manners and sweet, kind soul. He was a lover of our country and greatly appreciated and respected all those who serve in the military, especially admiring his friends who serve the USA. Buxton was truly "one of a kind." Buxton is survived by his parents, Joe and Susan Fowler of Salisbury; brother, Hurst Fowler of Nashville, Tennessee, sister, Susan Barker Fowler, Oxford, Mississippi, brother Hill Fowler, Boone; aunts, Jane Dameron Worley, Glory Fowler, Joy Fowler and Merry Fowler; uncle, Scott Dameron; best friends Morgan Crawford and Branson Hurst; his Blue Pitbull, love and constant sidekick, Chapo. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Rose and Bill Dameron of Lexington, Pat Fowler of Mount Airy, and Joe Fowler Jr of Carolina Beach. A joyful celebration of Buxton's life will be held at 1 p.m on Friday, Feb. 7, at First United Methodist Church, 217 South Church Street, Salisbury. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti. The family will greet friends and relatives following the service in the fellowship hall of FUMC. The family was able to arrange for Buxton's brain to be a part of the CTE Brain Research at Boston University School of Medicine. They are so very grateful that this was possible. The family requests memorials may be made to Boston University School of Medicine, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center , Medical Campus, 72 East Concord Street B-7800, Boston, MA 02118, to the music department of First United Methodist Church of Salisbury, or to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, ℅ Vibrant Emotional Health, Attn: Development, 50 Broadway, 19th Floor New York, NY 10004, or the donor's choice. The family would like to give special thanks to Wayne Winegar and Donna Odrosky for their love, support and help. No matter what Buxton did, he left everything on the field. He truly lived in the moment and never wasted any time on this earth. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com