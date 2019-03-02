Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Mr. Joseph Garnett Newman, Sr., 84, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Surry County on April 3, 1934, to the late Charles Edgar and Ester Marion Wright Newman. Mr. Newman was a retired farmer and a member of Temple Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Norma Lee McCann Newman; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Sherri Newman, Terry and Robin Newman, and Angela Newman; grandchildren, Cory Newman, Austin Newman, and Adam Newman; a sister, Elsie Simpson; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Newman was preceded in death by a son, Joseph "Joey" Garnett Newman, Jr.; sisters, Mary Nell "Dee" King, Della Atkinson, Bertie Branch; brothers, Roger, Paul, Clifford, and Troy Newman. All services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
