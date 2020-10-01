1/1
Joseph "Billy" Pratt
Joseph W. "Billy" Pratt passed away Sept. 29 at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born on April 22, 1932, to the late William and Lula Key Pratt. He served our country during the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of Rock Hill Baptist Church as long as his health permitted. He served as a Treasurer, Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He also served as a Director for Surry Communications for 43 years. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Polly Bruner Pratt; a son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Kim Pratt; and a sister, Polly P. Bass. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joe Pratt; brothers Clayton and Lonnie Pratt; and sisters Ida P. Whitaker and Treva P. Nichols. A graveside service was conducted Thursday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens. The Rev. Lee Johnson and the Rev. Dale Johnson officiated the service. Full military honors were presented by the VFW, Pilot Mountain Post # 9436 and Mount Airy Post # 2019. Memorials may be made to Rock Hill Baptist Church c/o of Judy Key at 3104 Ararat Road, Ararat, NC, 27007 or Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home at 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Pratt family.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Lying in State
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Rock Hill Baptist Church
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Skyline Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 368-2233
September 30, 2020
Prayers for peace and comfort.
Dierik,Kathryn,Kaylee and Hettie Freed
