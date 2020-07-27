Joyce Allagood

Joyce Triplett Allagood, 80, of Mount Airy, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday afternoon, July 26. Mrs. Allagood was born Oct. 15, 1939, in Floyd County, Georgia, one of eight children born to the late Lon Leslie and Josephine Watkins Triplett. Joyce worked at a Baptist bookstore in Miami, Florida, in her early adult years. Later, she worked as the food service manager at First Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida, for many years. While residing in Tallahassee, she was a member of the Tallahassee Garden Club. A lifelong Baptist, Joyce was a devoted Christian and a faithful member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael and Cheryl Cartledge of Morehead City and Jeffrey Allagood of Hollywood, Florida; a stepson, Martin "Marty" Allagood of Cumming, Georgia; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Allagood of Silver Spring, Maryland; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Sarah Triplett Turner of Arrington, Virginia; several nieces and nephews; a special caregiver, Faye Strickland of Mount Airy; and her beloved cat, Oliver. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allagood was preceded in death by her husband, Irwin Hines Allagood; a son, Gregory David Allagood; a stepdaughter, Linda Luckett; a stepson, Sidney Allagood; three sisters, Luzelle Triplett McKeehan, Bonnie Triplett Horsley, and Frances Triplett; and three brothers, Leon Triplett, Lawrence Triplett, and Larry Triplett. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a service of worship and celebration of Joyce's life will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 2 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church, with Dr. Darrell Tate officiating. A private interment will follow in the Indian Grove Family Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held; however, family and friends may pay their respects at Highland Park Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 29, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family asks that attendees wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Park Baptist Church, 1327 Grove Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.