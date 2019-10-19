|
Mrs. Joyce Faye Hamlin Gammons, 79, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Twelve Oaks in Mount Airy. Mrs. Gammons was born September 19, 1940, to the late Ed and Linnie Adeline McMillian Hamlin. Joyce was a loving mother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She faithfully attended Turkey Ford Baptist Church and retired from J's Office Supply after many years of service. Mrs. Gammons is survived by daughter and sons-in-law, April and Jamie Jarrell and Rudy Leftwich; son, Billy Dale Gammons Sr.; grandchildren, Jessica Quesenberry, Cody Leftwich, Billy Dale "B.J." Gammons Jr., Madison Goad, and Caleb Jarrell; great-grandchildren, Colton Quesenberry and Paisley Cole; sisters and brothers-in-law, Peggy Whitaker, Bonnie and Roger Cook, and Judy and Mitchell Sprinkle; sisters-in-law, Louise Hamlin and Lydia Gammons; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gammons was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gammons; a daughter, Joy Gammons Leftwich; and brother, Johnny Hamlin. A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Buford Jessup and the Rev. Steven Corn officiating. Burial will follow in Turkey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Turkey Ford Baptist Church, 1476 Turkey Ford Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Moody Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Gammons family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019