Joyce Ann Owens Simmons, beloved wife to Randy, died on March 7, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson, from dementia. Born on Nov. 13, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James "Buster" Owens and Argol Harper Owens. Randy and Joyce started their love story on Nov. 11, 1995. Their romance was filled with fun and adventure. Joyce loved the time they spent four-wheeling in the mud of West Virginia, or riding Harley Davidsons on the weekends. The summer of 1999 they spent every weekend riding Harleys and tent camping in the mountains. She loved riding her Sportster motorcycle. As they got older they traded in their tent for a camper. They parked the Harley and started taking the grandkids along on camping trips instead. Joyce loved working in her flowers, her favorite was a Christmas cactus that she had re-rooted from one of her Dad's. That plant still sits in a planter at her house. She could make anything grow. One of her favorite jobs was working for the city in the summer maintaining the flowers downtown. One of Joyce's favorite pastimes was shopping, she could find a deal anywhere. Her happiest times were shopping with her sisters on their "Sister Days." Joyce loved her family. She loved telling stories about her crazy friends and all the good times they had, but nothing compared to her family. She has one daughter, Jennifer Leftwich Brookshire; two step-children, Heather Simmons Jones (Andy), Yancy Simmons (Jessica); seven grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Lauren Smith Marion, Cameron Jones, Abby Simmons, Cassidy Simmons, Sawyer Simmons, Braydon Jones; one great-grandchild, Nichola Lafatce; Joyce had three sisters and a brother, Alice Owens Thomas, Dennis Owens (Deceased), Lee Owens (Deceased), Laura Owens Triplette; her special nieces and nephew; Angie Umstead, Lori Boles, Kristen Pruett, Denise Scott, Andy Hill (Deceased), David Owens-Hill, Abby Triplette. Joyce was blessed to have so many great friends over the years. We have heard such great stories over the last week. Her personality was sharp and amazing, and she had a heart that triumphed for those she loved. We would like to thank Dr. Penny McDonald, Karen Vaughn, and the amazing staff of the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. We could not have made it through this last week without all of you. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020