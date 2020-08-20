1/
Joyce Younger
1949 - 2020
Joyce Evelyn Younger passed into the larger life on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Joyce was born on April 2, 1949, to Thomas Marvin and Elsie Goad Samuel of Mount Airy. Elsie described the day she and Tom brought Joyce home as the "happiest day of their lives." Joyce lived in the Granite City most of her life. She graduated from Mount Airy High School, where her shenanigans would become stories that continue to entertain her family and friends. She attended Averett College and worked at Northwestern Bank for several years before retiring to be a stock day trader. In 1972, she married H. Richard "Dick" Younger, whose abundance of patience and humor would help get her through any situation. Generosity was one of Joyce's many attributes, helping local charities and those in need who would cross her path. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her father-in-law, Randolph Richard Younger. She is survived by her brother, Joe Samuel (Lisa) of Linville; a nephew, Jordan Samuel (Brittany) of Apex; a niece, Leigh Blaylock (Wes) of Raleigh; her mother-in-law, Pauline Atkins Younger of Mount Airy; a special aunt, Janice Younger; a devoted friend, Paul Hiatt; and her beloved canine companion, Lars. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Joyce's primary caregiver, Robin Millette, who has become like a family member. Also, the nursing and support staff of the Wake Forest Comprehensive Cancer Center in Mount Airy, led by Dr. George Yacoub and FNP Yvette Sisk, provided a caring, loving environment for Joyce's treatments the last 18 months. After the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, a memorial service will be held at Grace Moravian Church in Mount Airy. Friends who would like to donate in Joyce's memory should send the donation to Yokefellow Ministries, 215 Jones School Road, Mount Airy NC 27030; or Grace Moravian Church, 1401 N. Main St., Mount Airy NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
