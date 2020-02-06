Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Lewis Obituary

Mrs. Juanita Worrell Phillips Lewis, 85, of Mount Airy, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Feb. 5, 2020. She was born in Surry County on Nov. 24, 1934, to the late Daniel Paul and Sallie Emma Shropshire Phillips. Mrs. Lewis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Mrs. Lewis was a faithful member of Haymore Baptist Church where she was delighted to volunteer anytime she could. She worked at Pine State for several years prior to joining Family Dollar Store, where she stayed until retiring. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Delmer C. Lewis; her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Debbie Hutchins; step-daughters, Hilda Rice and Carolyn Tilly; a step-son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Mandy Lewis; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Minnie Ruth Koontz; and a brother, Roger Phillips. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by three grandsons; a sister, Lettie Arrington and a brother, Thomas Phillips. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Haymore Baptist Church with Rev. Robert McCrary and Rev. Jon Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Haymore Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or , Eastern N.C. Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave. #101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -