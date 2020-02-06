|
|
Mrs. Juanita Worrell Phillips Lewis, 85, of Mount Airy, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Feb. 5, 2020. She was born in Surry County on Nov. 24, 1934, to the late Daniel Paul and Sallie Emma Shropshire Phillips. Mrs. Lewis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Mrs. Lewis was a faithful member of Haymore Baptist Church where she was delighted to volunteer anytime she could. She worked at Pine State for several years prior to joining Family Dollar Store, where she stayed until retiring. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Delmer C. Lewis; her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Debbie Hutchins; step-daughters, Hilda Rice and Carolyn Tilly; a step-son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Mandy Lewis; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Minnie Ruth Koontz; and a brother, Roger Phillips. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by three grandsons; a sister, Lettie Arrington and a brother, Thomas Phillips. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Haymore Baptist Church with Rev. Robert McCrary and Rev. Jon Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Haymore Baptist Church, P.O. Box 27, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or , Eastern N.C. Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave. #101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020