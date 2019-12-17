Home

Mrs. Juanita Ashburn Nichols, 87, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday night, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Nichols was born April 17, 1932, in Surry County, the daughter of the late Luther and Beatrice Morton Ashburn. Juanita retired from Quality Mills after many years of service and was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and George Howlett and Anita and Scott John, all of Mount Airy; her grandchildren, Craig Inscore and Nicholas John, both of Mount Airy, Michael and Leah Inscore of Wilmington, and William and Joanna John of Durham; five great-grandchildren, Peyton Inscore and Spencer Inscore, both of Mount Airy, Fisher Inscore of Wilmington, and Oliver John and Callum John, both of Durham; a brother-in-law, Doug Nichols of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nichols was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Nichols; three sisters, Opal Ashburn Parker, Eva Ashburn Johnson, and Mildred Ashburn Marion; and four brothers, Raymond Ashburn, Lawrence Ashburn, Archie Ashburn, and William Ashburn (infant). A service of worship and celebration of Juanita's life will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Alex L. Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
