Judy Draughn

Judy Dollyhigh Draughn, 67, of Mount Airy, passed from this world to her heavenly home on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Judy was born in Surry County on Sept. 4, 1952, to Charles Raymond and Sarah Myrtle Atkins Dollyhigh. Judy married Thomas Warren Draughn and together they had three daughters, Sarah (Andy) McHone, Holly (Rusty) Utt and Erin Draughn. Judy loved God, her family, and her friends. She enjoyed sewing and was famous for her alterations. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters; her grandchildren, Ray Draughn, Kayla (Ajay Davidson) Mayes, Melody McHone, Luke McHone and Maggie Lynae Utt; two great-grandchildren, Maci Rae Draughn and Alayna Marie-Lynne Davidson; a sister, Geneva Jester; two brothers, Bobby and Grady Dollyhigh; lifetime friend, Brenda Cockerham; special neighbors, Josh and Trish; and her fur babies, Lea and KitKat. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and four brothers: James, Billy, Ulysses, and Johnny Dollyhigh. The family will hold a private graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Community Church Cemetery with the Reverend Ray Hutson officiating. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Draughn family.