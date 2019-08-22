|
Mrs. June Elizabeth Thomas Bowman, 80, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away at her home Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Mrs. Bowman was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on June 13, 1939, to the late Zelma Tobler Thomas and Alfred Lee Thomas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a talented seamstress and quilter. She also enjoyed crocheting; she spent many hours crocheting prayer quilts for hospice patients. She is survived by her son, Greg Bowman; grandson Christopher and wife Victoria; granddaughter Sheena Bowman; great-grandchildren Allie Bowman, Haylee Bowman and Hudson Bowman; and a sister-in-law, Bertha Thomas. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bowman was preceded in death by her husband, Gray Bowman; a sister, Irene Thomas Newman; and brothers Robert, Glen, Jessie and Louis Thomas. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Doe Run Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Vaughn and Rev. Ed Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening, August 24, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy where her body will remain until the time to be taken to the church to lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Doe Run Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 903 Doe Run Rd., Ararat, VA 24053 or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Mountain Valley for the wonderful care Mrs. Bowman received during her illness. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019