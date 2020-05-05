ARARAT — Junior Earnest Danley, 78, of Ararat, passed away at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson on May 4, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1941, to Ernest W. and Elsie Taylor Danley. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia Hooker Danley; four sons, Wayne (Trish) Danley, Steven E. Danley, Jimmy (Buffy) Danley, and Michael J. Danley; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Trent) Horton, Jordan (Kyle) Hall, Kaysie Danley, Hailey Danley, Jeff (Tara) Danley, Vanessa Eddleman (Ethan), and Ken Danley; and 9 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger (Evelyn) Danley, Frank (Sylvia) Danley; and a sister, Mary Frances (Cilbert) Hooker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elsie Danley; a daughter, Brenda Sue Danley; and a brother and sister-in-law, James and Alma Johnson Danley. A man of strong work ethic, Mr. Danley worked 50 years for Wayne Farms, and on his own farm. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time outside, fishing and hunting, with his family as well as family get-togethers with plenty of fried chicken. The family will have a private graveside service at Anchor Baptist Church on Thursday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Due to the restrictions (COVID-19), the family asks that only immediate family and those notified attend. Bro. Bill Watson will be officiating. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Danley family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store