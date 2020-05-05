Junior Danley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Junior's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARARAT — Junior Earnest Danley, 78, of Ararat, passed away at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson on May 4, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1941, to Ernest W. and Elsie Taylor Danley. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia Hooker Danley; four sons, Wayne (Trish) Danley, Steven E. Danley, Jimmy (Buffy) Danley, and Michael J. Danley; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Trent) Horton, Jordan (Kyle) Hall, Kaysie Danley, Hailey Danley, Jeff (Tara) Danley, Vanessa Eddleman (Ethan), and Ken Danley; and 9 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger (Evelyn) Danley, Frank (Sylvia) Danley; and a sister, Mary Frances (Cilbert) Hooker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elsie Danley; a daughter, Brenda Sue Danley; and a brother and sister-in-law, James and Alma Johnson Danley. A man of strong work ethic, Mr. Danley worked 50 years for Wayne Farms, and on his own farm. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time outside, fishing and hunting, with his family as well as family get-togethers with plenty of fried chicken. The family will have a private graveside service at Anchor Baptist Church on Thursday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Due to the restrictions (COVID-19), the family asks that only immediate family and those notified attend. Bro. Bill Watson will be officiating. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Danley family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved