Mr. Junior Ray Payne, 75, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Payne was born June 19, 1943, in Surry County, the youngest of two children born to the late Anderson and Sarah Johnson Payne. Junior served our country in the United States Navy aboard an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. He retired as a machine fixer from Hanesbrands after many years of service. Junior was a proud member of , North Carolina Chapter 61, in Mount Airy. He is survived by a sister, Pauline Payne Martin of Mount Airy; a nephew and his wife, the Rev. Rickey and Teresa Martin of Mount Airy; a great-niece and her family, Emily, Gentry, Hunter, and Ethan Martin of Colfax; a great-nephew and his family, Adam, Kirsten, and Christian Martin of Yadkinville; a special great-niece, Stacey Sizemore of Mount Airy; a special great-great-niece, Callie Nichols of Mount Airy; a special great-great-nephew, Mason Nichols of Mount Airy; and a special cousin, Ella Mae Moser of Mount Airy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Payne was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Marie Bowman Payne. The funeral service will be held Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Jeff Wall and the Rev. Rickey Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens, with military honors by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Monday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. At other times, the family welcomes friends to the home of James and Jyl Nichols, at 530 Fannie Simmons Road, Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , North Carolina Chapter 61, 767 West Lebanon St., Mount Airy, NC 27030; or American Legion Riders, ATTN: Doug Joyner, Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 445, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.