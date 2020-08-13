Justin Sexton

Justin Ryan Sexton, 38, of Mount Airy passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, at his home. He was born in Forsyth County on May 31, 1982, to Raymond Sexton Jr. and Jessie Juanita Dinkins Easter. Mr. Sexton was a self-employed landscaper. He is survived by his girlfriend, Carrie Pearson Goad; daughters, Cherokee Meadows Sexton, and Hayley Goad; a grandchild, Cory Duke Morris; his father and stepmother, Raymond Sexton Jr. and Debbie; his mother and stepfather, Jessie Juanita Easter and Robert; sisters and brothers-in-law, Chelsea Loray Hawkins and Shane, Lori Easter, Casey Easter Maddox and Brandon; brothers and sister-in-law, Cody Sexton, Tyler Easter, Will Easter and Ashley; grandparents, Raymond Sexton Sr., Edith Young and Noah; a cousin, John Heath; godfather, Jr. Reese; his dogs, Bear and Brutus; many nieces and nephews. Mr. Sexton was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jessie Carter, and paternal grandmother, Naomi Sexton. The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 15, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. There will not be any formal services at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. G. at Derek Davis Cancer Center and nurse Anita. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.