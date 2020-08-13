1/1
Justin Sexton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Justin Ryan Sexton, 38, of Mount Airy passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, at his home. He was born in Forsyth County on May 31, 1982, to Raymond Sexton Jr. and Jessie Juanita Dinkins Easter. Mr. Sexton was a self-employed landscaper. He is survived by his girlfriend, Carrie Pearson Goad; daughters, Cherokee Meadows Sexton, and Hayley Goad; a grandchild, Cory Duke Morris; his father and stepmother, Raymond Sexton Jr. and Debbie; his mother and stepfather, Jessie Juanita Easter and Robert; sisters and brothers-in-law, Chelsea Loray Hawkins and Shane, Lori Easter, Casey Easter Maddox and Brandon; brothers and sister-in-law, Cody Sexton, Tyler Easter, Will Easter and Ashley; grandparents, Raymond Sexton Sr., Edith Young and Noah; a cousin, John Heath; godfather, Jr. Reese; his dogs, Bear and Brutus; many nieces and nephews. Mr. Sexton was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jessie Carter, and paternal grandmother, Naomi Sexton. The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 15, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. There will not be any formal services at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. G. at Derek Davis Cancer Center and nurse Anita. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved