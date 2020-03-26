|
|
Mr. J.W. Goins, age 69, of Mount Airy, passed away March 25, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Goins was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on August 20, 1950, to the late Hannible and Virginia Lawson Goins. He was preceded in death by brother Harrison Goins. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Jean and Darian Upchurch; a sister and brother-in-law Alice and Danny Wilhite; brothers and sister-in-law Hersey Goins, Terry and Debra Goins. The family will hold a private memorial.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020