Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kat Arrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kat Arrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kat Arrington Obituary

Mrs. Katherine "Kat" McMillian Arrington, 95, of Mount Airy passed away, Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born in Carroll County, VA, Oct. 24, 1924, the daughter of the late James Walker and Mary Magdalene McMillian. Mrs. Arrington was retired from Lynne Hosiery of Mount Airy and after her retirement she enjoyed working with her husband J.B. in the cafe serving her friends and family. She enjoyed being with her daughter and grandchildren and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Mike Utt; grandchildren, Jessica Combs, Joe Utt and his wife, Ashley, Ashleigh Lineberry and her husband, Mark, and Matthew Benfer and his wife, Kim; 14 great-grandchildren; in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Arrington; sisters, Elsie Smith, Connie McMillian, and Mary Ruth Lawson; brothers, Hampton McMillian, Dudley McMillian, Samuel McMillian, and J. Leonard McMillian. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a service of celebration will be held at a later date. You are welcome to go by her home at 156 Oak Avenue, Mount Airy, to visit with her family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -