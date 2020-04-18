|
|
Mrs. Katherine "Kat" McMillian Arrington, 95, of Mount Airy passed away, Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born in Carroll County, VA, Oct. 24, 1924, the daughter of the late James Walker and Mary Magdalene McMillian. Mrs. Arrington was retired from Lynne Hosiery of Mount Airy and after her retirement she enjoyed working with her husband J.B. in the cafe serving her friends and family. She enjoyed being with her daughter and grandchildren and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Mike Utt; grandchildren, Jessica Combs, Joe Utt and his wife, Ashley, Ashleigh Lineberry and her husband, Mark, and Matthew Benfer and his wife, Kim; 14 great-grandchildren; in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Arrington; sisters, Elsie Smith, Connie McMillian, and Mary Ruth Lawson; brothers, Hampton McMillian, Dudley McMillian, Samuel McMillian, and J. Leonard McMillian. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a service of celebration will be held at a later date. You are welcome to go by her home at 156 Oak Avenue, Mount Airy, to visit with her family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020