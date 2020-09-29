Katherine Arrington

Katherine "Kat" McMillian Arrington, 95, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, April 17. She was born Oct. 7, 1924, in Carroll County, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Walker and Mary Magdalene McMillian. Mrs. Arrington retired from Lynne Hosiery of Mount Airy, and after her retirement she enjoyed working with her husband, J.B., in the cafe serving her friends and family. She also enjoyed being with her daughter and grandchildren and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Cana, Virginia. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Mike Utt; her grandchildren, Jessica Combs, Joe Utt and his wife, Ashley, Ashleigh Lineberry and her husband, Mark, and Matthew Benfer and his wife, Kim; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Arrington was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Arrington; three sisters, Elsie Smith, Connie McMillian, and Mary Ruth Lawson; and four brothers, Hampton McMillian, Dudley McMillian, Samuel McMillian, and J. Leonard McMillian. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy. Inurnment will follow in the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.