DOBSON — Katherine Hicks Shinault, 90, of Dobson, passed away early Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Shinault was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Surry County, one of three children born to the late John Dee and Elizabeth Cleaver Hicks. Katherine retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 31 years of service and was a faithful member of Level Cross United Methodist Church. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Wayne Haymore of Mount Airy and Rhonda and J.W. Henson of Dobson; four grandchildren, Jessica Ausborn of King, Wesley Haymore of Mount Airy, Daniel Haymore of Nashville, Tennessee, and Julie Haymore and her husband, Lance, of Charlotte; two great-grandchildren, Abigail Ausborn of King and Ella Haymore of Charlotte; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shinault was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Odell Shinault; an infant brother; and a sister, Sarah Louise Hicks Creasy. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love, care, compassion, and friendship shown by her neighbors and friends, especially Eugene, Dorothy, and Neal Joyner and Darrell O'Neal for always going above and beyond to help Katherine in any way. A service of worship and celebration of Katherine's life will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. at Level Cross United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Wesley Hall officiating. No formal visitation will be held; however, family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. For those wishing to remain in their vehicle during the graveside service, a radio frequency (90.9 FM) will be provided by the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Level Cross United Methodist Church, c/o Elizabeth Calhoun, 133 Paul Stanley Road, Ararat, NC 27007. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.