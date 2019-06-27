Mrs. Kathleen "Kat" Smith McCraw, 87, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Surry County on Feb. 18, 1932, to the late Alexander and Levina Lowe Smith. Mrs. McCraw was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. Mrs. McCraw volunteered for the American Red Cross, Northern Hospital of Surry County, and was a member of Franklin Home Extension Club for many years. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Mike Hodges, Nancy and Garry Goins, Amy and Chris Fleming, all of Mount Airy; a daughter-in-law, Shelia Bobbitt McCraw; grandchildren, Hope and David Ward, Brent and Joanie Hodges, Alex and Michelle Goins, Amber Goins, Andrea and John Brown, Luke and Amber Fleming, Jordan Fleming, Christi and Jeff Edmonds, Shaune Bohannon, Sheldon and Jan Stanley; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Colene and O'Leary Ring. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCraw was preceded in death by her husband, Arless Harper McCraw; a son, Jimmy Lee McCraw; a sister, Estelene Hodges. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Grant Atkins and the Rev. Dale Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 137 Antioch Ave., Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the McCraw family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.