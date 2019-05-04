Kay Frances McHone Sawyers, age 73, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County following an extended illness. Kay was born August 29, 1945, in Surry County to Luther and Mary Terrell McHone. She was of the Methodist Faith and a homemaker and home health care nurse and a former owner of Sawyers Sign Service. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Suzanne Sawyers, and sisters, Sue Carroll McHone Mauldin and Nancy McHone Snow. Survivors include sons Tommy Gray Sawyers and his fiancée Megan Hodges of Mount Airy; daughter, Tina Sawyers Shelton of Mount Airy; brothers, Terry McHone and wife Rhonda of Mount Airy, Jerry McHone and wife Shelia of Pilot Mountain, Jimmy McHone and wife Betty of Mount Airy and Bill McHone and wife Judy of Riverdale, Georgia; grandchildren, Tyler Shelton, Tori Sawyers, Kali Sawyers and Travis Shelton. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 7 - 9 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.