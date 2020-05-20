Rosalind Kay Phillips, 68, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday night, May 19, 2020, at Universal Healthcare in King. Miss Phillips was born Feb. 18, 1952, in Surry County, the only child born to the late Crawford Walter and Ruth Martin Phillips. Kay always possessed a sweet spirit and had a kind word for everyone. Her loving and caring personality, along with her smile, will be remembered by all her friends and family. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Martin Phillips of the home; a special "sister and brother," Lettie and Jimmy Heath of Mount Airy; an uncle and his wife, Franklin and Annie Mae Martin of Mount Airy; many cousins and other relatives; and special friends Pastor Brent Carrick and family. In addition to her father, Miss Phillips was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Payton and Lillie Brown Martin; her paternal grandparents, Noah C. and Rosa McMillian Phillips; three aunts, Barbara Martin Inman, Magaline Phillips Wade, and Mildred Phillips; and seven uncles, Troy Martin, Marvin Martin, Merlin Martin, Leroy Martin, Ivan Martin, Osler Martin, and Douglas Martin. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Dean Eaton and Pastor Brent Carrick officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, May 22, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Universal Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northside Baptist Church, 886 Fowler Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.