Keith Gentry

Keith Kellon Gentry, 86, son of the late Denny and Romie Gentry, born Feb. 18, 1934, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He is survived by his wife, Iris Shelton Gentry, of the home; one son, Vince Gentry of Raleigh; five stepchildren; six step-grandchildren; one special stepgrandson, Mason King of Norfolk, Virginia, U. S. Navy; and one very helpful grandson, Bobby Ladd, who spent a great deal of time helping Mr. Gentry with his care and upkeep of the home and property. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. He was so loved and will be missed by his stepchildren, step-grandchildren, and other family. There will be a private graveside service at Mount Zion Baptist Church cemetery on Friday, July 24, at 2 p.m. Elder Arwood Edwards will be officiating. John 3:16. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Gentry family.