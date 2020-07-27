Keith Gentry

LOWGAP — Keith Kellon Gentry, 86, son of the late Denny and Romie Steele Gentry of Beulah Community, born Feb. 18, 1943, passed away Tuesday, July 21, at Joan and Howard Waltz Hospice Home. In addition to his parents he was preceeded in death by his older brother Denny Wilborn Gentry Jr. in 2001. He is survived by his wife Iris Shelton Gentry, of the home; one son Vincent Mark Gentry of Raleigh and brother Gaylord Gentry of Mount Airy, five step-children, Lynn, Mike, David, Darrell, and Misty Sams, six step-grandchildren; one special step-grandson Mason King of Norfolk, Virginia U.S Navy, and one special step-grandson Bobby Ladd who spent a great deal of time helping Mr. Gentry with his care and upkeep of the home and property. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. He was so loved and will be missed by his step-grandchildren and other family members. He was laid to rest in a private graveside service at Mount Zion Baptist Church cemetary in Ararat on July 24 at 2 p.m. with Elder Arwood Edwards officiating. John 3:16. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Gentry family.