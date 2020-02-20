|
ARARAT Va. — Mr. Kelly Eugene Brown Sr., 88, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home. Mr. Brown was born in Forsyth County on Nov. 23, 1931, to Floyd Eugene and Mamie Ellen Hudspeth Brown. He was employed with AT&T for more than 38 years. Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ellen and George Wahab; sons and daughters-in-law, Eugene Brown Jr. and Jane, Kenneth and Pam Brown and Jimmy Brown; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Imogene Bowman Brown; and brothers Hubert Brown and Floyd Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020