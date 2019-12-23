Home

Mr. Kenneth Dale Dixon, age 56, of Mount Airy passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home. Mr. Dixon was born in Surry County on Jan. 31, 1963, to Kenneth Carroll Dixon and Carolyn Douglas Norman. Dale founded Double D Construction Company and was a master at remodeling and construction. Dale's memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Elaine Cruciani Dixon; a daughter, Jessica Dixon; an awesome grandson, Brayden Nolan Fernandini; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug and Tammy Dixon and Dennis and Jessie Dixon; a sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Terry Stevens; several nieces and nephews; his fur babies, Dixie, Chloe, and Sammie and many, many dear friends. There will not be any formal funeral services. Memorials may be made to Surry Animal Rescue at 230 Frederick St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
