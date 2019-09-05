|
Mr. Kenneth Lee Gwyn, 74, of Mount Airy, passed away early Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home. Mr. Gwyn was born June 27, 1945, in Surry County, to the late Loise McKinley and Willie Ethel Creed Gwyn. Kenneth served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of a Purple Heart for his bravery. He was self-employed for many years of his adult life. He owned and operated Sunrise Tannery, E-Z Vac and Music, and Mayberry Five & Dime in Downtown Mount Airy. Kenneth enjoyed playing the keyboard and guitar with local bands for more than 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Gillespie Gwyn of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Tia Gwyn of Mount Airy; three grandchildren, Corbin Gwyn, Karlie Gwyn, and McKinley Gwyn; a sister, Juanita Gwyn Beane of Mount Airy; and a brother, Loise McKinley Gwyn, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gwyn was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Scott Gwyn; a sister, Lela Mae Gwyn Barber; a brother, Clarence Gwyn; and a half-brother, Delmer Bruce Gwyn. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. At the conclusion of the memorial service, military honors will be conducted by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019