Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Leonard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Leonard Obituary

CANA, Va. — Mr. Kenneth "Kenny" Melvin Leonard, 61, of Cana, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County, North Carolina, Dec. 20, 1958, to Carrie Elizabeth Hiatt Leonard and the late Melvin Lawrence Leonard. In addition to his mother he is survived by his son, Christopher Kenneth Leonard; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah and Darrel Leonard, Terri and Jeff Marsh, Sherri and Wesley Easter; several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -