CANA, Va. — Mr. Kenneth "Kenny" Melvin Leonard, 61, of Cana, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County, North Carolina, Dec. 20, 1958, to Carrie Elizabeth Hiatt Leonard and the late Melvin Lawrence Leonard. In addition to his mother he is survived by his son, Christopher Kenneth Leonard; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah and Darrel Leonard, Terri and Jeff Marsh, Sherri and Wesley Easter; several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020